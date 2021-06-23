Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

My experience with uploading a dataset on HuggingFace’s dataset-hub

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this post, I’ll share my experience in uploading and mantaining a dataset on the dataset-hub. The following meme summarizes the intent behind using datasets library:. With the help and guidance from folks at HuggingFace, I was able to download the metadata of information available on the model-hub(where, similar to datasets, HuggingFace hosts 10,000+ publicly available models) into a csv file. I then began the process to upload it as a dataset on dataset-hub.

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Datasets#Huggingface#Xml#Datasetinfo#Downloads Last Month#Homepage#Splitgenerator#Load Dataset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Generate Simulated Dataset for Linear Model in R

In these recent years, research about Machine Learning (ML) has increased along with the increased computation capability. As a result, there is much development in some of the ML models — if not inventing a new model — that performs better than the traditional model. One of the main problems...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

RSG: A Simple but Effective Module for Learning Imbalanced Datasets

Imbalanced datasets widely exist in practice and area great challenge for training deep neural models with agood generalization on infrequent classes. In this work, wepropose a new rare-class sample generator (RSG) to solvethis problem. RSG aims to generate some new samplesfor rare classes during training, and it has in particularthe following advantages: (1) it is convenient to use andhighly versatile, because it can be easily integrated intoany kind of convolutional neural network, and it works wellwhen combined with different loss functions, and (2) it isonly used during the training phase, and therefore, no ad-ditional burden is imposed on deep neural networks duringthe testing phase. In extensive experimental evaluations, weverify the effectiveness of RSG. Furthermore, by leveragingRSG, we obtain competitive results on Imbalanced CIFARand new state-of-the-art results on Places-LT, ImageNet-LT, and iNaturalist 2018. The source code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

ScanBank: A Benchmark Dataset for Figure Extraction from Scanned Electronic Theses and Dissertations

We focus on electronic theses and dissertations (ETDs), aiming to improve access and expand their utility, since more than 6 million are publicly available, and they constitute an important corpus to aid research and education across disciplines. The corpus is growing as new born-digital documents are included, and since millions of older theses and dissertations have been converted to digital form to be disseminated electronically in institutional repositories. In ETDs, as with other scholarly works, figures and tables can communicate a large amount of information in a concise way. Although methods have been proposed for extracting figures and tables from born-digital PDFs, they do not work well with scanned ETDs. Considering this problem, our assessment of state-of-the-art figure extraction systems is that the reason they do not function well on scanned PDFs is that they have only been trained on born-digital documents. To address this limitation, we present ScanBank, a new dataset containing 10 thousand scanned page images, manually labeled by humans as to the presence of the 3.3 thousand figures or tables found therein. We use this dataset to train a deep neural network model based on YOLOv5 to accurately extract figures and tables from scanned ETDs. We pose and answer important research questions aimed at finding better methods for figure extraction from scanned documents. One of those concerns the value for training, of data augmentation techniques applied to born-digital documents which are used to train models better suited for figure extraction from scanned documents. To the best of our knowledge, ScanBank is the first manually annotated dataset for figure and table extraction for scanned ETDs. A YOLOv5-based model, trained on ScanBank, outperforms existing comparable open-source and freely available baseline methods by a considerable margin.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Trinity: A No-Code AI platform for complex spatial datasets

We present a no-code Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called Trinity with the main design goal of enabling both machine learning researchers and non-technical geospatial domain experts to experiment with domain-specific signals and datasets for solving a variety of complex problems on their own. This versatility to solve diverse problems is achieved by transforming complex Spatio-temporal datasets to make them consumable by standard deep learning models, in this case, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), and giving the ability to formulate disparate problems in a standard way, eg. semantic segmentation. With an intuitive user interface, a feature store that hosts derivatives of complex feature engineering, a deep learning kernel, and a scalable data processing mechanism, Trinity provides a powerful platform for domain experts to share the stage with scientists and engineers in solving business-critical problems. It enables quick prototyping, rapid experimentation and reduces the time to production by standardizing model building and deployment. In this paper, we present our motivation behind Trinity and its design along with showcasing sample applications to motivate the idea of lowering the bar to using AI.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

TextGenie - Augmenting your text dataset with just 2 lines of code!

Often while developing Natural Language Processing models, we find it difficult to find relevant data. And more than that, finding data in a large amount. Previously, while developing our Intent Classifier, we used the CLINC150 Dataset that had 100 samples for 150 different classes. But, what if we needed even more samples? One more similar scenario was when I was working on a contextual assistant with Rasa. While creating the training data from scratch, I’d have to imagine different samples for each intent or ask my friends for some help. Each class might need a healthy amount of samples depending upon the domain.
Aerospace & DefenseSilicon Republic

Project seeks to standardise satellite datasets for training AI

Researchers in Ireland are looking to better facilitate the training of machine learning models with earth observation data. The Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) based at NUI Galway and Irish applied AI centre CeADAR have collaborated on a project to address the lack of standardisation in earth observation datasets.
Computersarxiv.org

PeCoQ: A Dataset for Persian Complex Question Answering over Knowledge Graph

Question answering systems may find the answers to users' questions from either unstructured texts or structured data such as knowledge graphs. Answering questions using supervised learning approaches including deep learning models need large training datasets. In recent years, some datasets have been presented for the task of Question answering over knowledge graphs, which is the focus of this paper. Although many datasets in English were proposed, there have been a few question-answering datasets in Persian. This paper introduces \textit{PeCoQ}, a dataset for Persian question answering. This dataset contains 10,000 complex questions and answers extracted from the Persian knowledge graph, FarsBase. For each question, the SPARQL query and two paraphrases that were written by linguists are provided as well. There are different types of complexities in the dataset, such as multi-relation, multi-entity, ordinal, and temporal constraints. In this paper, we discuss the dataset's characteristics and describe our methodology for building it.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

6 Research Papers about Machine Learning Deployment Phase

A beginner's mistake is to ignore research. Reading research is daunting, especially when you’re not from an academic background, like me. Nonetheless, it ought to be done. Ignoring research can easily lead to you falling behind with your skills set because research paints the scope of the current problems being grappled with. Therefore, to remain relevant as a machine learning practitioner involves adopting the academic mindset and habits [to some degree].
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

My Best Way to Learn a New Data Science Tool

You need an efficient method to adopt the rich selection of tools. Data science is an interdisciplinary field that touches many different domains. However, learning data science has mainly two sides. One is theoretical knowledge and the other one is software tools. Without proper tools, we won’t be able to...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Evolutionary Computation (FULL COURSE) Overview

Hello Everyone! I’ve decided to create an entire course over Evolutionary Computation. In this post I will give only a brief overview of the course!. Evolutionary Computation is a sub-field of Computational Intelligence, a branch of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. The applications of Evolutionary Computation are numerous, from solving optimization problems, designing robots, creating decision trees, tuning data mining algorithms, training neural networks, and tuning hyperparameters.
Softwaremorningbrew.com

GitHub, OpenAI release GPT-3-autocomplete combo for programmers

If you’re a software developer who’s used to flying solo, GitHub has some news: Get ready to welcome AI into the coding cockpit. Yesterday, the Microsoft-owned code repository and software platform announced GitHub Copilot, a tool created in partnership with Microsoft partner OpenAI that can make suggestions as programmers write code in real time. It’s built atop OpenAI Codex, an AI model that learned from billions of lines of code.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Making the most of small Software Engineering datasets with modern machine learning

This paper provides a starting point for Software Engineering (SE) researchers and practitioners faced with the problem of training machine learning models on small datasets. Due to the high costs associated with labeling data, in Software Engineering,there exist many small (< 1 000 samples) and medium-sized (< 100 000 samples) datasets. While deep learning has set the state of the art in many machine learning tasks, it is only recently that it has proven effective on small-sized datasets, primarily thanks to pre-training, a semi-supervised learning technique that leverages abundant unlabelled data alongside scarce labelled this http URL this work, we evaluate pre-trained Transformer models on a selection of 13 smaller datasets from the SE literature, covering both,source code and natural language. Our results suggest that pre-trained Transformers are competitive and in some cases superior to previous models, especially for tasks involving natural language; whereas for source code tasks, in particular for very small datasets,traditional machine learning methods often has the this http URL addition, we experiment with several techniques that ought to aid training on small datasets, including active learning, data augmentation, soft labels, self-training and intermediate-task fine-tuning, and issue recommendations on when they are effective. We also release all the data, scripts, and most importantly pre-trained models for the community to reuse on their own datasets.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Text analysis in the social sciences

Computer scientists have long profited from methodology that allows them to extract information from a variety of text documents. Their methodology not only tallies up terms and phrases in texts, but it also uncovers structure and provides insight into the content of texts. On the other hand, most social scientists — who have plenty of text data in comment fields of surveys, interview transcripts, etc. — don’t seem to rely on these methods* (those who study language or collaborate with computer scientists are the rare exceptions).
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

How to Master Pandas for Data Science

Pandas is an open source Python library that allows the handling of tabular data (i.e. explore, clean and process). The term originated from the econometrics term panel data and thus PAN(el)-DA(ta)-S. At a high-level, Pandas works very much like a spreadsheet (i.e. think Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets) as you...
BusinessVentureBeat

GitLab spins out open source data integration platform Meltano

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. GitLab today announced that it’s spinning out its open source ELT (extract, load, transform) platform Meltano as a standalone business, with financial backing from a number of notable VC and angel investors including Alphabet’s GV. The developer...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Parallelize Processing a Large AWS S3 File

This post showcases the approach of processing a large AWS S3 file (probably millions of records) into manageable chunks running in parallel using AWS S3 Select. In my last post, we discussed achieving the efficiency in processing a large AWS S3 file via S3 select. The processing was kind of sequential and it might take ages for a large file. So how do we parallelize the processing across multiple units? 🤔 Well, in this post we gonna implement it and see it working!
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Spark SQL 102 — Aggregations and Window Functions

Data aggregation is an important step in many data analyses. It is a way how to reduce the dataset and compute various metrics, statistics, and other characteristics. A related but slightly more advanced topic are window functions that allow computing also other analytical and ranking functions on the data based on a window with a so-called frame.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Transform Invoices Into Tabular Data Using Python

99% of text data is available in unstructured form. And, when we talk about the unstructured data that is hard to interpret and manage — Invoices are one example of unstructured data. When we work in the analytics and data science field, we usually need data in tabular form to...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Unit 1) Optimization Theory

Overview of Optimization Theory and the Four main types of Optimization Problems. Hello and Welcome back to this full course on Evolutionary Computation! In this post we will start with Unit 1 of the course, Optimization Theory. In the previous post we covered the basic overview of the course, you can check it out here: