I think when you hear that phrase you assume folks are talking about muscles in your body. I am not. I wrote a few years ago about those of us who are keeping our best china and glass in the cupboard because we are saving them for special occasions. We don’t want anything to happen to them — we want to keep them perfect so our kids can sell them at a garage sale or give them away. I try to practice what I preach and have been using mine much more often. The nice glasses make the liquid taste better.