New York City, NY

The Museum of Natural History’s Theodore Roosevelt Statue Is Finally Coming Down

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his intention to do so, the decision to remove a statue of Theodore Roosevelt that embodies racist and colonialist ideas from the entrance to the Museum of Natural History was finalized this week. On Monday, the New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously to take down the statue and relocate it to cultural institution that has not yet been designated that will be dedicated to the former president’s legacy. The decision represents a decisive victory for activists and civilians who have been calling for this move for years; the Roosevelt statue has also been vandalized several times.

