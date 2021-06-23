Cancel
Five-star Spain reach Euro 2020 knockout stage as Portugal risk early exit

World Soccer Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – Spain found their form at the right time on Wednesday, crushing Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 before holders Portugal and Germany try to join them in the knockout phase. On the last day of group-stage action Spain benefited from...

SoccerPosted by
CNN

Italy records third victory of Euro 2020 as Wales also reaches knockout stages

(CNN) — Italy defeated Wales 1-0 on Sunday as both sides progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Topping Group A with nine points, Italy's victory in Rome through Matteo Pessina's first-half goal means the Azzurri are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and have been arguably the standout team from the group-stage games.
UEFAPosted by
CNN

Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

(CNN) — In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament's knockout stages. Having lost their opening two games, Denmark...
SoccerBoston Globe

Belgium, Denmark win, advance to Euro 2020 knockout stage

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. Belgium’s second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. In the other Group B games, Joakim Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net ... Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches ... A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on Monday.
SoccerThe Independent

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia

Scotland will definitely qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia after Monday’s results went their way. Steve Clarke’s side were handed an even greater incentive to beat the World Cup runners-up at Hampden after groups B and C both ended with the third-placed teams on three points.
SoccerBleacher Report

Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

What a final day of group-stage matches at the Euros. With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Germany eye last 16 with Portugal at risk of shock exit

Budapest (AFP) – Germany can secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday, but holders Portugal are at real risk of crashing out despite a prolific start to Group F by Cristiano Ronaldo. France top the section with four points heading into their final game against...
UEFApunditarena.com

The biggest winners going into the Euro 2020 knockout stages

Here’s who will be playing who next in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. The madness of the group stage of Euro 2020 has come to a dramatic end, and the Round of 16 is now set. First off, the fixtures for the next round are; Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria, Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Belgium vs Portugal, Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, England vs Germany and Sweden vs Ukraine.
UEFAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain — (AP) — Belgium stopped Cristiano Ronaldo on one end, and had just enough attacking power on the other. The top-ranked Belgians held Ronaldo scoreless Sunday and held onto a first-half lead to beat Portugal 1-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Ronaldo, who threw...
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition. Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Spain score five against Slovakia to reach last 16

Watch highlights as Spain earned their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrashed Slovakia to progress as Group E runners-up and set up a last-16 tie with Croatia. MATCH REPORT: Spain thrash Slovakia to reach last 16. COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dumfries, Locatelli among five stars from Euro 2020 group stage

Paris (AFP) – The group stage of Euro 2020 came to an end on Wednesday, and with the last 16 starting at the weekend, AFP Sport looks at five stars of the tournament ahead of the knockout rounds:. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) — Sassuolo midfielder Locatelli only started Italy’s first two...
SoccerFOX Sports

Spain, Croatia peaking ahead of Euro 2020 knockout game

Dani Olmo will be lining up against some familiar opponents when Spain faces Croatia in the round of 16 at the European Championship. In fact, he easily could have been lining up for Croatia instead of Spain at Euro 2020. The attacking midfielder turned down overtures from Croatia’s national team...
reviewjournal.com

Soccer bettors flock to Euro as knockout stage begins

The Euro 2020 isn’t the World Cup, but it’s just about the next best thing for betting on soccer. The UEFA European Championship enters the knockout stage with the round of 16 starting Saturday. Matches are held in cities throughout Europe; the semifinals and the July 11 final will be held in London.
Soccergoal.com

Why Man City star Torres can be Spain's lethal weapon in the Euro 2020 knockout rounds

The 21-year-old may be forced into a role off the bench against Croatia on Monday, but his recent record for La Roja suggests he will still have a say. That was the story for Spain in their first two Euro 2020 matches, creating an intense itch that they finally scratched against Slovakia, with their 5-0 thrashing in their final Group E match halting growing criticism.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dovbyk heads Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England

Glasgow (AFP) – Artem Dovbyk’s header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England on Saturday as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow. Ukraine squeezed through to the last 16 despite taking just three points in the group stage, qualifying...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

England through to Euro 2020 quarters as Sweden take on Ukraine

London (AFP) – England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals and end decades of hurt against their bitter rivals as Sweden and Ukraine faced off to complete the last-eight line-up. Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock at Wembley with a quarter of an hour remaining and Harry Kane finally opened his tournament account to end the contest.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

England end Germany curse to keep Euro 2020 dream alive

Paris (AFP) – England’s defeat of Germany sent a nation’s expectations of silverware after a 55-year wait skyrocketing as Gareth Southgate’s side joined heavyweights Spain, Italy and Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. England’s cathartic last-16 win over the Germans at raucous Wembley on Tuesday was a landmark moment after...