Market Art + Design Returns for 2021

Market Art + Design, the East End’s premier and longest-running art and design fair, has announced its return to the Bridgehampton Museum from August 12 to 15. Built into the fair’s expanded, museum-quality pavilion in the center of Bridgehampton, Market Art + Design’s 11th edition will feature 80 top galleries presenting modern and contemporary art and design alongside a program of partnerships and public projects, expanding the fair out into its shared spaces. Tickets can be purchased at artmarkethamptons.com.