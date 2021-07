Five Star Guitars, a premier guitar retailer in Oregon, today announced that it will list two incredibly rare Eddie Van Halen Kramer guitars on consignment. The first is a true piece of rock and roll history, a 1988 Paul Dean Signature model that comes directly from the collection of Tom Weber, the guitarist's tech from 2007 to 2020, gifted to him and signed by Edward Van Halen. Additionally, a 1988 Kramer Baretta American Series guitar with custom "Monsters Of Rock" tour graphics signed by the entire band is being sold for the first time from the Taft Collection.