Is Harley-Davidson revealing a more powerful Sportster model in July?

Owner Cody Chapman of Paris Harley-Davidson/Chapman Powersports announces a second location in Tyler. Chapman recently purchased Lone Star Harley Davidson as a. Lone Star Harley was established in the 1960’s and is located at 1211 Loop 283. Original owner, Orrin Latch purchased Lone Star Harley when he was just 23 years old and will remain a partner in the business. There are no plans to change the branded name of Lone Star Harley. Chapman is well known in the Harley community for bringing a Harley-Davidson World Record back to the United States along with Adam Sandoval. This was accomplished in 2019 in Paris, Texas when Chapman beat the Harley Parade record with a continuous line of 3,497 bikes. “I’ve always loved Tyler so when the opportunity arose to expand our operations here, I was thrilled. It truly is a dream location.” said Chapman. Customers can expect big changes to the dealership in the next few months. “We plan to upgrade the building, we will be offering more.