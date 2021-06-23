Cancel
Is Harley-Davidson revealing a more powerful Sportster model in July?

By Rich Kirchen
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson Inc. announced a mid-season new motorcycle reveal for July 13 leading to speculation on motorcycle websites that the new product could be a custom Sportster model with a 1250cc engine. Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is calling the online event “From Evolution to Revolution.” The "Evolution" event is separate from...

