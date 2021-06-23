Cancel
Meghan Markle Fans Love What She Did With This Leftover Cake

By Kalea Martin
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited New Zealand in 2018, sharing cake with local school children wasn't part of their busy agenda. However, as reported by Daily Mail, that's exactly the scenario that played out during their four-day royal tour of the country. While on their visit to Wellington,...

www.mashed.com
Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio’

Piers Morgan is still gunning for Meghan Markle — dubbing her “Princess Pinocchio” in his latest attack. The former tabloid editor came up with the nickname amid rumors he might return to “Good Morning Britain,” the show he quit in March after the Duchess of Sussex made a formal complaint about him.
Is This The Next Time Meghan Markle Will Visit The UK?

Meghan Markle has not returned to the UK since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved away back in 2020 — and she doesn't seem to have any immediate plans to head across the pond for a visit. In fact, when Harry returned to the UK earlier this year to attend the funeral services for his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, Meghan stayed behind. At the time, she was pregnant with the couple's second child, and wasn't given the "ok" to fly by her physician, according to People magazine.
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
Meghan Markle Thanks Readers of Her Bestseller The Bench, Which She Calls “a Love Letter to My Husband and Son”

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book The Bench started out as just a Father’s Day present for Prince Harry, but it’s now become a #1 New York Times bestseller. After being released last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s book has now topped the children’s picture book bestseller list in America. On the royal couple’s Archewell Foundation website, Meghan wrote a personal note to all of her readers thanking them for their support of her debut book. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” she wrote. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”
Meghan Markle Is Now a Bestselling Author

Meghan Markle is officially a New York Times bestselling author. After Markle released The Bench on June 8, she thanked supporters on the Archewell website, explaining that the poem-turned-children's book in inspired by Prince Harry's relationship with baby Archie. "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband...
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Thanks Fans After Children’s Book ‘The Bench’ Tops ‘New York Times’ Bestseller List

Celebrating her success! Meghan Markle’s debut picture book, The Bench, reached No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list one week after its release. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband, [Prince Harry], and son, [Archie, 2], I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” the Suits alum, 39, captioned a Thursday, June 17, blog post on her and the former military pilot’s Archewell website. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike.”
Did Meghan Markle Cut A Royal Visit Short For This Reason?

The last two years have arguably been some of the most tumultuous for Meghan Markle, as she and husband Prince Harry can't seem to catch a break and are often front and center in royal-related drama. It all started when they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. From there, tensions between everyone escalated and only got worse when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they detailed their reasons for leaving their roles and how difficult it was for Meghan to adjust to her new life.
Meghan Markle reveals the secret 'easter eggs' she snuck into her book

Although she's currently on maternity leave following the birth of baby Lilibet, a new interview with Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, has just been shared, and in it she reveals the 'easter eggs' she wove into her best-selling book, The Bench. The subtle, poignant references include not only a nod to her new daughter, but to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, too.
Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Delayed

Buckingham Palace's investigation into bullying claims against Meghan Markle is ongoing, and the results will not be released this week as was previously planned, ET can confirm. The Times first reported over the weekend that the investigation, which is being conducted by an independent law firm, may delay its verdict...
Us Weekly

Prime Day: Shop the Mascara Line Meghan Markle Loves for Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mascara is easily the makeup product that always gives Us the biggest case of FOMO. When we find a foundation or a blush we really like, we’ll repurchase it over and over again, but with mascara, it’s hard to feel completely satisfied with our current pick. How do we know our lashes won’t look that much longer or more voluminous with that other brand?
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals the Father’s Day present she bought Harry that inspired children’s book

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that the inspiration behind her best-selling children’s book, The Bench, came from a poem she wrote for the Duke of Sussex - and an actual bench that she bought him.Speaking to NPRWeekend Edition on Sunday, Meghan revealed how she wrote Prince Harry a poem entitled The Bench on Father’s Day in 2019, shortly after they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on 6 May.“As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?” she said.“And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and...