Meghan Markle Fans Love What She Did With This Leftover Cake

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book The Bench started out as just a Father’s Day present for Prince Harry, but it’s now become a #1 New York Times bestseller. After being released last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s book has now topped the children’s picture book bestseller list in America. On the royal couple’s Archewell Foundation website, Meghan wrote a personal note to all of her readers thanking them for their support of her debut book. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” she wrote. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”