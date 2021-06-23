Cancel
Politics

062521-BAB-newsom

By Mark Calvey
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 8 days ago
California might be going on the offense in the battle to keep corporate headquarters and expansions in the Golden State.

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

California StatePosted by
The Hill

California sets Newsom recall election for Sept. 14

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on Thursday set the recall election that threatens to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for Sept. 14. “Although the window of time from which I could select a date was narrow, I believe we have chosen a fair and reasonable date for this election to take place,” Kounalakis said in a statement. “It has always been my intention to choose an election date that gives election officials and the public ample time to ensure a smooth election with broad participation.”
California StatePosted by
247Sports

Najee Harris joins California Gov. Gavin Newsom in advocating for homeless

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back and former Alabama football standout Najee Harris has teamed up with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in advocating for the homeless population within the state. According to a report from East County Today, Harris, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and endured homelessness during his youth, joined Newsom late last week at a HomeKey site in the Silicon Valley in which he spoke on the issue and his personal experiences.
PoliticsLake County Record Bee

Data undercut Newsom’s ‘roaring back’ claim

Virtually any utterance from Gavin Newsom’s mouth these days, as well as those from his press office and other outposts of his administration, contains the phrase “roaring back.”. When, for example, the Legislature passed a state budget to meet the June 15 constitutional deadline, Newsom issued a statement declaring that...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Governor Newsom Statement on May Jobs Report

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement regarding the May jobs report, which showed that California added 104,500 jobs in May – the fourth consecutive month of six-figure job gains, as the state started to reopen after over a year of lockdowns. Newsom’s statement follows the 102,000 jobs created in April, 132,400 jobs created in March, and 156,100 jobs created in February.
California Stateswfinstitute.org

California Governor Gavin Newsom to Face Recall

There will be a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Democrat) this year. U.S. Secretary of State Shirley Weber affirmed that petitioners collected enough signatures to trigger the recall election. Gavin Newsom has faced voter ire over some issues such as selective enforcement of COVID lockdowns, rising crime, rising pension debt, the rampant homeless population plaguing CA cities, rising Asian hate crime violence, and heavy use of executive orders.
Sacramento, CAmymotherlode.com

Newsom Recall Election Moving Forward

Sacramento, CA — Over 1.7 million valid signatures were submitted to election officials to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and the 30-day window allowing people to remove signatures has now passed. The California Secretary of State’s Office reports that only 43 people chose to do so. It leaves well over the...
Los Angeles County, CAWhittier Daily News

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the class clown

As of the latest tally, after a year and change of school shutdowns, only 47% of California students have returned for on-campus instruction, including only 42% of secondary school students. The ‘distance learning’ has been going on for so long some parents have been forced to hire private tutors to...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma speaks: Should Gov. Newsom be recalled?

According to a recent poll by escholarship.org, the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is failing to gain momentum, with 49 percent of Californians opposing the recall versus 36 percent in favor and 15 percent undecided. With this in mind, the Index-Tribune thought it would be interesting to find out...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

A woman of influence: Sue Newsom

Westfield Valley Fair's Sue Newsom is one of the 2021 Women of Influence in Silicon Valley. Join us at this years Women of Influence Awards ceremony, honoring the 2021 class of outstanding women and be inspired!. Register now. Deadline: Friday, March 25, 2022. Women of Influence 2022. The Business Journal...
PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

Unions Working Hard To Defeat Newsom Recall Effort

Analysis of the recall effort of Gov. Gavin Newsom has shifted from questions about whether this special election will take place to when it will happen. Recall supporters seem to have gathered plenty (2.1 million) of signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot, so Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will soon get to select a date.
California StatePosted by
ABC10

California fire maps: What's burning in the Golden State

CALIFORNIA, USA — Fire crews are battling multiple wildfires up and down the Golden State as California's wildfire season officially gets underway. The largest active fire burning in California is the Lava Fire near Mount Shasta. According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on...
PoliticsRedlands Daily Facts

Newsom fire plans are going up in smoke

Every contemporary California governor has to have a wildfire plan — fighting and trying to prevent fires in our wilderness and exurbia is one of the state’s most crucial issues. But there are plans, and there is execution. Going by the data from the goals he himself established the day...
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

Newsom recall effort clears one more hurdle

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures. County election officials across the state reported that 48 people had withdrawn their signatures, according...
California State2urbangirls.com

Minorities should be supporting the recall of Gavin Newsom

The reopening of the state of California has had little to no impact on the backlog of unemployment claims accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Bay residents continue to await the Employment Development Department’s (EDD) approval of claims resulting from breakdowns in the processing of claims. “My biggest hurdle with...