062521-BAB-newsom

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on Thursday set the recall election that threatens to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for Sept. 14. “Although the window of time from which I could select a date was narrow, I believe we have chosen a fair and reasonable date for this election to take place,” Kounalakis said in a statement. “It has always been my intention to choose an election date that gives election officials and the public ample time to ensure a smooth election with broad participation.”