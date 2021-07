ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri on Wednesday said it would contribute up to $2.9 million in subsidies for a massive production facility planned for Chesterfield. A spokeswoman for the state's Department of Economic Development said Gateway Studios, the project's developer, has been authorized for that amount in benefits over five years from Missouri Works, a program that incentivizes job creation. Ashton Kever, the spokeswoman, said the award would support the creation of 106 jobs, consistent with previous comments from Gateway Studios' leader. The state said it has also offered Gateway Studios $65,000 in customized training assistance from Missouri One Start, a workforce training program.