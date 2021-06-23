Cancel
Congress & Courts

General's response to Gaetz's question leaves him shaking his head

Cover picture for the articleThe Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, says he wants to know what caused the January 6th insurrection and fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) question about critical race theory.

Ana Navarro Shreds Gaetz’s ‘Disgusting’ Attack on Milley: While General Was ‘Serving His Country,’ Gaetz Partied With 17-Year-Olds

The View’s Ana Navarro ripped into Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) regarding his comments toward Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley on the subject of critical race theory. In a clip shown on The View from Wednesday’s hearing, Gaetz shook his head disapprovingly during Milley’s testimony and then questioned...
Seth Meyers Mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz For Getting Schooled By Top General

Seth Meyers ridiculed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Thursday after he was left with egg on his face in Congress a day earlier. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lectured Gaetz, who suggested that the U.S. military had embraced critical race theory.
General Mark Milley Fires Back at Rep Matt Gaetz’s Criticism of ‘Woke’ Military

General Mark Milley fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz on Wednesday for his criticism that the U.S. military is too “woke” for discussing critical race theory. The scene went down during a House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, where Milley argued for the need to study America’s racial history in order to understand the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also said he found Gaetz’s attack on the military offensive.
GOP lawmakers invite Britney Spears to testify before Congress

Britney Spears‘ shocking testimony last week in an L.A. court about her “abusive” conservatorship provoked a flurry of denials from her conservators, an outcry from fans and, now, a response from Congress. On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and three other Republican lawmakers — Marjorie Taylor Greene of...
Trump riddles followers with strong message: ‘Who shot Ashli Babbitt?’

Former President Donald Trump fired off a four-word message to his email followers that asks for the identity of the law enforcement officer who fatally shot a woman during the Capitol Building siege on Jan. 6. “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” Trump wrote on Thursday afternoon. Babbitt was killed as rioters...
House GOP lawmakers request NSA watchdog probe of Tucker Carlson’s claims

House Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Rep. Jim Jordan joined fellow GOP lawmakers Thursday in calling for the National Security Agency‘s inspector general to investigate claims by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the NSA monitored his electronic communications. Mr. Jordan, of Ohio, signed a letter along with House Oversight Committee...
GOP senators want DOJ official who has 'bias' against Durham investigation to recuse herself

Republican senators are demanding answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland about Susan Hennessey’s role in the Justice Department’s National Security Division, highlighting her “bias” shown in comments critiquing John Durham’s investigation. Hennessey, a former NSA attorney, was picked in May for a key role at the DOJ. The former CNN...
Letter to the Editor: No Good

Rep. Bob Good of the fifth congressional district is no good for his constituents, the district, or the country. He has demonstrated a total lack of understanding of what it means to govern. He has gone to Washington to advance his own narrow-minded personal agenda and to place the interests of the Republican Party over those of the country. He has a proud record of voting no time and time again against the great majority of substantive legislation proposed by Democrats. While doing so, he has chosen to associate with a group of wacko Know Nothing Republican members of Congress, such as Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s unfortunate that he has joined a club where facts and science are rejected and using one’s brain is discouraged.
The founders anticipated — and feared — Trump's 'big lie'

Arizona Republicans’ comically slapdash audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results is the latest attempt to reinforce the “big lie” that the election was stolen through massive voter fraud. Incredibly, recent polls show 56 percent of Republicans believe it. Trump and his congressional enablers have succeeded in promoting the lie,...