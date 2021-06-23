Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

By Emily Shiffer
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)

www.eatthis.com
Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subways#Dietitian#Sandwiches#Nutrition#Food Drink#Rdn#Italian#American Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Pickles, Say Experts

To the uneducated eye, pickles seem like a healthy food. What could be so detrimental about a cucumber soaked in vinegar, right? While it's true that the sandwich-side staple is not as unhealthy as alternatives—like, say, a handful of potato chips—pickles do pack a slightly concerning punch. The culprit here, ultimately, is the salt content.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Order at McDonald's

Breakfast out is always a treat, and a trip through the drive-thru can be a cheery way to rise and shine. That's unless you've made an overly decadent menu choice, which can cause you to feel heavier for the rest of the day. No fun!. The good news is that...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Food & DrinksRefinery29

Subway Tuna Is Tuna, Actually

As a Jewish American woman who grew up in the Northeast, Subway tuna sandwiches have long been a part of my personal religion. My consumption of them is deeply ritualistic: Every time I take an Amtrak train from NYC to my hometown of Boston, I stop at the Penn Station location for a footlong tuna sub. (I order it with with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and mayo — unfortunately, no onions because of my sensitive stomach, part of my aforementioned Jewishness.) I usually eat the first half before I get on the train, because I am anxious and am always at least 30 minutes early. I eat the second half once I’m on the train as I lazily watch the Connecticut coast zip by. My Northeast corridor rite-of-passage always ends with an alcoholic beverage from the cafe car, because despite being 28 years old I still get a kick out of being legally allowed to drink on a train.
Miami Gardens, FLClick10.com

Roaches found crawling ‘where food is stored’ at KFC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An inspector showed up to a Miami Gardens KFC last week and ordered the place shut. Roaches were found in several spots were food is stored. The inspection was based on a complaint. An inspector was also at China One in Davie last week based on...
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

Reasons to Drink Lemon Water in the Morning

Changing your daily routine can have a significant impact on your health. A good example would be drinking lemon water every morning. Lemons are famous, and many uses them in other drinks like cocktails, juices, and tea. It's rich in Vitamin C and has a pleasant scent and flavor that are used in various recipes.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements For Fighting Anxiety, Says a Dietitian

If you found yourself clicking on this story, you probably feel some degree of anxiety—and just know you're not alone. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder—but the most important statistic to know is that 100% of people can feel anxious. As Lisa Moskovitz, RD,...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Chick-fil-A Just Brought Back This Popular Menu Item

It's not often that Chick-fil-A announces a major addition to its menu, but you're in luck because the fast-food chain is officially bringing back a seasonal treat by popular demand. What's more, sipping on this ice-cold drink will keep you cool for the summer. Chick-fil-A delivered perhaps the first big...
Food & Drinksmysoutex.com

Doritos pull dinner double duty

Well something odd happened last week. A bag of Doritos came home with me from the grocery store. Two bags actually, and odd because I’m pretty sure I haven’t bought Doritos in at least 15 years or more. But I had been craving taco salad lately and when I went...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why People Think Chick-Fil-A Got Rid Of Its Carrot Raisin Salad

We have to admit: When Chick-fil-A does something right, they absolutely master it. Case in point — during its first year on the restaurant's menu, the mac & cheese grew to become one of the chain's most popular items (via the official website). Meanwhile, the chicken nuggets — which debuted in 1982, more than 30 years after first restaurant opened — have maintained their status as a fan favorite for a good number of years.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Costco Bakery Item, According to a Dietitian

It's difficult to name an item in Costco's bakery section that members don't find completely delicious. Unfortunately, tastiness doesn't always mean healthy, and there are many bakery treats at the warehouse that fit this bill. The sweet treats on sale at the bakery are seasonal, so before we talk about...