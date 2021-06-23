Cancel
Grubhub Deceived Subscribers With Promise of Unlimited Free Delivery, Proposed Class Action Alleges

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers at Sidley Austin on Tuesday removed a class action against Grubhub to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kaliel Gold, accuses the food delivery service of violating its promise of ‘unlimited free delivery’ for a flat fee by imposing a new charge on orders in California. The case is 3:21-cv-04745, Stout v. GrubHub Inc. et al.

www.law.com
