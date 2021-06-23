Jalen Suggs or Evan Mobley? That's the question the Cleveland Cavaliers could be facing

Evan Mobleyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzbuU3il-dc&ab_channel=Swish. Averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 57.8% fg, 30% 3, 69.4% ft. The biggest thing that makes him as special as a prospect as he is are his physical attributes. With a 7’0 foot frame combined with a 7’4 wingspan he has things that you simply can’t teach. The thing that will immediately jump out while watching Mobley is his length. His length helps him in so many different ways. The thing that length helps him the most is the defensive side of the ball where he may be one of the better defensive prospects in the last decade. He is so rangy on that side of the ball and it just feels like he is absolutely everywhere on that side. His length and quickness allow him to be fantastic at closing out, his ability to close the distance and make outside shots for the opposing team much more challenging is special. He is an absolute beast inside where he just contests every single shot and makes offensive players frequently have to adjust their shots so it doesn’t get sent into the third row. While his shot blocking ability obviously stands out with him getting 2.9 blocks per game, the thing that I love and is so underrated is just the ability to make shots challenging without fouling which he is a master at. While those abilities are great the thing that separates the gap from a great defender to a potential generational defender is his ability to guard 1-5 and be so versatile. While for the most part he will be mainly guarding 4s and 5s he does have the ability to defend quicker players in the modern game which is all about switching is vital. He is so light on his feet which makes him able to stay in front of smaller players and even when he gets beat he closes the gap better than almost anyone I have ever seen. His defensive ability in the pick n roll is fantastic as whatever guard will be alongside him is receiving a blessing, with that crazy length he is able to hedge on screens at an elite rate which gives his guard the ability to catch up as he can basically guard 2 people at once. When hedging may not work on the elite of the elite shooters he has the lateral quickness to switch and with the NBA being so pick n roll heavy the ability he has will immediately transform any defense. His instincts, effort, and defensive IQ allows him to use those tools at a rate that makes him a near lock for consistent DPOY contention. Now let's move on to the offensive side of the ball where he is a truly special player as well. The first thing that stood out to me was his fluidity, while he’s not Kyrie Irving the way he can move as a 7 footer is unbelievable. His ball handling ability is very impressive as in the open court he is poised with the ball in his hands and with him being such a long strider he is a menace in the open court. In the half court he beats slower defenders often and with the potential he has as a shooter, he can become truly deadly beating closeouts from slower footed players. Now while that all sounds great it then causes you to ask the question is he a good playmaker because that will decide how good he actually is with the ball in his hands but luckily he is a great playmaker. In the modern NBA being able to be a supersized playmaker is a skill that can make you a dynamic offensive weapon, he senses double teams very well and with his post ability he should be able to get easy assists from bullet passes to the opposite corner, overall his vision is very good as he makes quick decisions to hit open teammates and his 14.1% assist percentage is excellent for a big man. The thing that makes him a very impressive scorer is his touch. While he is not the most physically imposing player in the post his mix of footwork and excellent touch/finesse is what makes him a dominant force down low. His length lets him shoot over most players with ease and defenses can do nothing but foul shown in him getting to the line 6 times a game with a .556 ft rate. He has also shown solid touch on those free throws with him shooting around 70%. What could make him the true complete package would be his potential ability to shoot in the future. He has already shown flashes from mid range and the potential to shoot from outside as on limited attempts he has shot alright for a big and has shown solid confidence from outside. His solid form, touch, and confidence does give me some pretty good confidence that an outside shot could really become a part of his game going forward.