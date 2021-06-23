Eagles CB2: A ten-year history of swings and misses

Having failed to address the CB2 spot this offseason despite it being one of their biggest needs, the Eagles could be in line to start an underdog on the outside. Whether that’s Avonte Maddox or someone like Michael Jacquet is what Training Camp will look to decide. With that said, I thought it would be a good idea to go back and look at the CB2’s of the past 10 years to see whether or not fans should be comfortable letting one of those young guns go out and earn the role.