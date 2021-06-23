Cancel
Viewership Share For 2021 Playoffs At All-Time High For NBA

Cover picture for the articleViewership share for the 2021 NBA Playoffs is at its highest since the league first began logging that data during the 02-03 season. While ratings are down from where they were a few years ago, the NBA's share of linear television consumption is expected to continue to increase due to the value of live sports.

