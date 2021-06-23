Cancel
Fargo, ND

Fargo man shot by police in 2015 arrested on drug charges again

By TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was shot by Fargo police six years ago and has a history of drug convictions in Burleigh and Rolette counties now faces drug charges in McLean County. Karmen Redshirt, 36, was a passenger in a car that pulled to the side of U.S. Highway 83 with a flat tire on Monday. A deputy stopped to check on the vehicle and a K-9 later indicated the presence of drugs. Redshirt and the driver, Sara Gellner, of Fargo, were arrested when a sheriff’s deputy found syringes, marijuana pipes, and 10 grams of methamphetamine in a false-bottomed cologne can, according to an affidavit.

bismarcktribune.com
