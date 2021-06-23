Rig Rundown: Quicksand's Walter Schreifels

Black Midi is a young, progressive outfit from the U.K., and their music is abrasive and outrageous. Except when it isn't. "I hate stuff which is purposefully ugly or difficult or too obtuse or whatever you want to call it—where there's a conscious avoidance of consonance or melody," says guitarist and lead vocalist Geordie Greep. "We want to do stuff that's interesting and has loads of tension and drama, but also has the sweetness there, so the tension and the drama is much more effective. All the best music has that—where there's this crazy stuff happening, but there's also really nice stuff or conventional things going on. It's about the relativity of those two things."