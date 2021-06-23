MONTCLAIR FILM ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REOPEN THE CLAIRIDGE CINEMAS
Montclair Film, New Jersey’s leading film non-profit, today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement to operate the Clairidge Cinemas, a six-screen cinema located at 486 Bloomfield Ave in downtown Montclair, NJ. The agreement was signed today by Montclair Film @ The Clairidge LLC, a single member, non-profit LLC wholly owned by Montclair Film, and Dick Grabowsky, owner of the Hinck Building in which the Clairidge Cinemas operate.thejerseytomatopress.com