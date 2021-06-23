3-Ingredient Roasted Chicken Recipe: Why Morton Is Always Invited to Baked Chicken Night
You know how some tastes take you back to childhood? My mom used Morton Nature's Seasoning on almost everything. This seasoning blend found its way onto my roasted chicken one day, and now it's my favorite way to roast chicken, whether whole or pieces. Be generous when you season the chicken – you want that intense flavor when you take a bite of that crispy skin. What's your favorite way to season roasted chicken? Tell us in the comments section below.30seconds.com