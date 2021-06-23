3-Ingredient Roasted Chicken Recipe: Why Morton Is Always Invited to Baked Chicken Night

There's just something that is so great about a slow cooker recipe. Not only is it easy to just toss in all the ingredients into your good old Crockpot, but it's also nice to just leave the meal and not have to worry about it until it's done cooking. If you're looking for a new dish that requires little prep work and is delicious, then look no further than this slow cooker chicken taco chili. It's perfect for a chilly night, but it also hits the spot in the summer as well ... because, let's be honest, it's always a good time to eat Mexican food.