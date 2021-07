Relentless (Discovery+) - The first three episodes of this new 6-part true crime series are available to stream today. The series follows filmmaker Christina Fontana’s obsessive search for 21-year-old Christina Whittaker, who disappeared in Hannibal, Missouri, in November 2009. Fontana initially set out to make a documentary about the families of missing persons, but became caught up in Whittaker’s story and the story of the dark side of Mark Twain’s hometown. Using more than 400 hours of footage from field investigations and video diaries filmed over 11 years, the docuseries follows not only a complex search for a missing person, but the journey of a filmmaker who becomes dangerously ensnared by the story she’s documenting.