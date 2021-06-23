Cancel
Marshall County, KS

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines still available here

By Sarah Kessinger
marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

Marshall County Health Department had both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots available early this week as immunizations continue. County health nurse Sue Rhodes said one person remained hospitalized Tuesday with the virus and all other cases had been released from quarantine. No tests were pending that day. The Pfizer...

www.marysvilleonline.net
