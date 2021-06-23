Avocado Piña Colada Recipe: Healthy, Creamy Avocado Piña Colada Mocktail Recipe
"Avocado isn’t a typical ingredient in piña coladas, but it makes for a much creamier result. 10/10 I definitely recommend trying this!" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "Besides being completely DELICIOUS, fresh pineapple is packed with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds, such as enzymes that can help with digestion, fight inflammation and disease, so drink up and eat up!"30seconds.com