Recipes

Avocado Piña Colada Recipe: Healthy, Creamy Avocado Piña Colada Mocktail Recipe

By 807 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Avocado isn’t a typical ingredient in piña coladas, but it makes for a much creamier result. 10/10 I definitely recommend trying this!" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "Besides being completely DELICIOUS, fresh pineapple is packed with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds, such as enzymes that can help with digestion, fight inflammation and disease, so drink up and eat up!"

30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
#Avocado#Pi A Colada#Advertising#Food Drink#Clean Food Crush#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
