Boardman students compete in National KidWind Challenge

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with reporter Justin Dennis. It's Friday, July 2, 2021, and I hope you’re planning a fun (and safe) holiday weekend!. Earlier this week — while helping compile our awesome list of what to do this July 4 weekend — I was reminded of a great movie about a figure who continues to echo in bandstands and street corners this American holiday. “Yankee Doodle Dandy” starring James Cagney is showing Saturday at the Robins Theatre. It’s a theatrical biography of the life and times of stage legend George M. Cohan, the “Man Who Owned Broadway.”