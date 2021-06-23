Cancel
Boardman, OH

Boardman students compete in National KidWind Challenge

By Mahoning Matters staff
BOARDMAN — Two teams of Glenwood Junior High School students spent their first week of summer vacation back in school to compete in a four-day National KidWind Challenge. The national event was a virtual competition with 58 teams of more than 200 students who had previously won regional events. The students were tested on their knowledge of renewable energy and demonstrated their wind turbine’s performance to a panel of judges using a variety of virtual tools.

