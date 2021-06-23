Cancel
Springfield, MO

City sewer rate increase incoming

By SBJ Staff sbj@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 9 days ago

The second in a series of Springfield City Council-approved sewer rate increases is slated to take effect next month. The hike for all customers is effective July 1, according to a news release. The city provided an example of the increase, in which average residential customers will see their bills rise by nearly 5% to $37.63 from $35.89 per month, according to a news release. The city defines an average residential customer as one who uses 4,488 gallons of water per month.

