Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court issues opinions in three cases on June 21

By Kate Carsella
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGl2E_0adFTGw200

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued opinions in three cases on June 21 and released orders in pending cases from its June 17 conference. The court did not accept any new cases for the upcoming 2021-2022 October term.

United States v. Arthrex Inc. (Consolidated with Smith & Nephew Inc. v. Arthrex Inc. and Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc.) concerned the appointment of administrative patent judges (APJs) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

In a 5-4 opinion, SCOTUS concluded that the unreviewable authority of APJs during inter partes review is incompatible with their appointment by the Secretary of Commerce to an inferior office. The lower court’s judgment was vacated and the case was remanded for further proceedings. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the court’s majority opinion.

Goldman Sachs Group v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement Sys. concerned class action lawsuits pertaining to securities fraud and demonstrating the element of materiality in such cases. The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.

In an 8-1 opinion, SCOTUS held that (1) the generic nature of a misrepresentation is often important evidence of price impact that courts should consider at class certification, including in inflation-maintenance cases, and (2) defendants bear the burden of persuasion to prove a lack of price impact by a preponderance of the evidence at class certification. The lower court’s judgment was vacated and the case was remanded for further proceedings. Justice Amy Coney Barrett authored the court’s majority opinion.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) v. Alston (Consolidated with American Athletic Conference v. Alston) concerned federal antitrust law and the NCAA’s compensation rules. The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the district court’s injunction was consistent with established antitrust principles, upholding the lower court’s ruling in the case. Justice Neil Gorsuch penned the majority opinion.

To date, the court has issued 52 opinions for the term. Two cases were decided in one consolidated opinion. Seven cases were decided without argument. Twelve cases argued this term have yet to be decided.

Additional reading:

United States v. Arthrex Inc.

Community Policy
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

98
Followers
217
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Supreme Court Justice#Appeals Court#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#United States#Arthrex Inc#Smith Nephew Inc#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Inter Partes#The Secretary Of Commerce#Goldman Sachs Group#The 2nd Circuit#Alston Lrb#The 9th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsKTSA

Supreme Court keeps CDC’s eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

What Supreme Court ruling means for FERC, gas, pipelines

The natural gas industry scored a victory in the Supreme Court yesterday after the majority of justices agreed that private companies can seize state-held land for federally approved projects. In a 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed that PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC had the authority to take 42 parcels...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

SCOTUS issues rulings in four cases

The U.S. Supreme Court issued rulings in four cases on June 23. With the addition of these cases, the court has issued 56 opinions for its 2020-2021 term. Two cases were decided in one consolidated opinion, and seven cases were decided without argument. Eight cases argued during the term have yet to be decided.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court: Constitution requires more supervision over administrative patent judges from Patent and Trademark Office director

In United States v. Arthrex, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Appointments Clause does not allow administrative patent judges (APJs) to resolve patent disputes without more supervision from higher-level agency officials. In its June 21 decision, the court decided to sever the parts of the patent statute that prevented the director of the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) from reviewing APJ decisions unilaterally.
Congress & Courtscaliforniaagtoday.com

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against CA ALRB

California Fresh Fruit Association Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling. The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The Court held that under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA), access by union organizers to come onto the private property of farmers and landowners to promote the union violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

New Jersey loses at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to stop pipeline

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a federally approved natural gas pipeline despite the state's objections, though hurdles remain for the $1 billion project.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer was relieved of her leadership duties by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. Neubauer ran as a progressive candidate for the Supreme Court in 2019 and was defeated by Justice Brian Hagedorn. The three progressive justices on the Supreme Court reacted...
Austin, TXNational league of Cities

Supreme Court to Decide First Amendment Billboard Case

The City of Austin allows on-premises billboards to be digitized but not off-premises billboards. In City of Austin, Texas v. Reagan National Advertising of Texas Inc. two outdoor advertising companies claim that this distinction is “content-based” under the First Amendment. The City of Austin disagrees. In Reed v. Town of...
California StateNew York Post

Supreme Court rules against California in dark money case

California may not require charities to reveal who their larger donors are, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision split along the court’s ideological lines. In a 6-3 decision, with the court’s three liberal members dissenting, the nation’s highest bench ruled that the Golden State did not have the authority to demand that organizations disclose the identities of donors contributing $5,000 or more annually.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Preparing for the Worst

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked. “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”. “Friends,” said Mike. “I had a lot of friends.”. Like Hemingway’s Mike Campbell, the Trump Organization is confronting troubles that accumulated gradually and have coalesced suddenly. And once again, friends are at the bottom of it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Severino & Scaturro: Biden suffers Supreme Court smackdown

The Supreme Court term has been a good one for those who believe in the original meaning of the Constitution and the rule of law. For all the jurisprudential victories of recent years, thinly veiled liberal activism would rear its head in major cases on a recurring basis—as recently as last year. But that did not happen this term, which was the first for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Her confirmation last fall gave the Court a majority of justices who consider themselves originalists of one stripe or another. The others are Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.