Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Cloud - Manufacturers need to master the 360 customer experience

By Derek du Preez
diginomica.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at the Google Cloud Digital Manufacturer Summit, which can be accessed here, we've been learning about how organizations in the manufacturing industry are investing heavily in data, cloud and AI tools, as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of the key themes emerging from the event is how manufacturers need to shift their focus from just ‘build and supply' towards ‘build, supply and service' - or what Google Cloud is calling the 360 customer experience.

diginomica.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Cloud Services#Customer Experience#Google Cloud#Google Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Cloud Improves SLA for Bigtable and Adds New Security Features

Google Cloud has recently raised the availability SLA for Bigtable instances up to 99.999%, matching the SLA for Firestore and Cloud Spanner. The data storage system introduced as well two new security features for enterprise workloads, Customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) and Data Access audit logs. Scalable to hundreds of petabytes...
Marketsdiginomica.com

Stellar quarter for Adobe as Experience Cloud closes in on $1bn

Adobe has delivered outstanding Q2 results, with revenue growing across all three of its core cloud offerings: Creative, Document and Experience. CEO Shantanu Narayan outlined a number of key customer wins - including Netflix, Microsoft and Wells Fargo - and beat analyst expectations across the board. The company's Experience Cloud,...
Carsurbanmatter.com

Technology Trends Transforming the Automotive Experience for Customers

A great customer experience remains the cornerstone of successful companies, and most successful companies use new technologies to keep up with consumer demands. The way of doing business has changed, and brands must increasingly rely on new technologies to remain relevant. Consumer behavior and expectations are always changing, and auto...
Businessprotocol.com

Google Cloud wants to win over manufacturers. It has work to do.

Google Cloud's first product tailored for the manufacturing industry is far from groundbreaking. But for the third-place provider, the effort to win against AWS and Microsoft in the sector goes beyond just releasing new tools. Google has a reputation for suddenly killing off products, which may be acceptable in the...
Cell PhonesUS News and World Report

Google Expands Jio Partnership With Indian Smartphone, Cloud Tie-Ups

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Google deepened its partnership with Reliance Jio on Thursday with an "ultra-affordable" smartphone which could connect hundreds of millions of customers to high-speed mobile data and a cloud tie-up to boost the Indian telecoms firm's 5G push. The 'JioPhone Next' has been developed by Alphabet's Google and...
Softwarethecustomer.net

Genesys Launches AI-Driven Customer Experiences

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new tools that enable businesses to easily build and orchestrate their own bot experiences, integrate third party messaging applications, and provide employees with technical training. And a new flexible consumption model gives companies access to Genesys solutions so they can scale or deploy new capabilities whenever they want, allowing them to meet changing customer and business needs.
SoftwareSFGate

VuClip Integrates Bitmovin's Cloud Agnostic Video Encoder on Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Bitmovin (https://bitmovin.com/), a global leader in online streaming video technology, today announced that VuClip, one of the largest technology-driven media companies in the world that delivers on-demand entertainment to emerging markets, has achieved scalable, high-performance video encoding with Bitmovin on Google Cloud. The deployment is part of a new Bitmovin service offering, ‘Bitmovin Cloud Connect,’ that enables over-the-top (OTT) content providers such as VuClip to deploy the company’s cloud-agnostic encoding solution on all existing cloud platforms.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google’s Visual Inspection AI spots defects in manufactured goods

Google today announced the launch of Visual Inspection AI, a new Google Cloud Platform (GCP) solution designed to help manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies, and other businesses reduce defects during the manufacturing and inspection process. Google says it’s the first dedicated GCP service for manufacturers, representing a doubling down on the vertical.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Dropsuite Delivers Cloud Backup and Archiving for Google Workspace

Google Workspace now included in Dropsuite’s Email Backup and Email Archive products. Dropsuite, a leading cloud data backup and archiving platform, announced today that their data backup and archiving solutions are now available for Google Workspace. Google applications protected by Dropsuite include Gmail and now Shared Drive, My Drive, Contacts, Calendars, and Tasks.
InternetTech Dirt

Daily Deal: The Google Cloud Certifications Practice Tests And Courses Bundle

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team. Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days,...
Technologyciodive.com

What's next for customer experience tech

Businesses responded to the customer experience (CX) demands that arose in the pandemic — but the biggest changes are still ahead. From deploying automation in the customer service center to boosting the employee experience for CX gains, businesses understand technology should support their customer touchpoints. Nearly half of executives say...
EconomyZDNet

Oracle offers credits for customers who move to the cloud

Oracle on Tuesday launched a new rewards program to encourage its on-premise customers to move to the Oracle Cloud. The new Support Rewards program offers Oracle technology license support customers at least 25 cents off their bill for each dollar of OCI Universal Credits they purchase and consume. Universal credits...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Trigo Partners With Google Cloud to Increase Checkoutless Grocery

Frictionless technology among food retailers has experienced rapid growth and increased demand across the world. Checkout tech provider Trigo is now making it easier for retailers to accelerate their digital transformations to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous stores by signing a partnership agreement to join Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem. Under the...
RetailDealerscope

Why Retailers Need to Personalize the Customer Experience

This is the first article in a two-part series that looks at the fundamental need, in today’s increasingly online consumer-driven ecosystem, for companies with retail operations to develop and personalize customer experience using data, and how management teams can carry that out. The term ‘retail experience’ is often centered in...
EconomyBeta News

98 percent of companies experience cloud data breaches

In the last 18 months 98 percent of companies in a new survey have experienced at least one cloud data breach -- up from 79 percent last year. The research, conducted by IDC for cloud infrastructure company Ermetic, reveals that of the 200 CISOs and security decision makers surveyed 67 percent report three or more breaches, and 63 percent say they had sensitive data exposed.
Video GamesThe Verge

To succeed, cloud gaming needs to disappear

Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more: none of these are cloud gaming’s final form. They had one spectacular window of opportunity to pitch themselves as the next generation of gaming ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we’ve yet to see any sign that they’ve made a significant dent.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Ericsson partners Google Cloud for edge systems

Ericsson and Google Cloud detailed plans to jointly develop and deliver edge cloud solutions for operators and enterprise customers, combining the vendor’s 5G portfolio with the US company’s cloud compute platform. The pair will work together in Silicon Valley at Ericsson’s D-15 Labs, a live 5G platform on which companies...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple is now Google's largest corporate customer for cloud storage

Apple has dramatically increased the amount of data that it stores on Google's cloud services, suggesting that its storage needs have grown faster than it can handle with its own servers. As of May 2021, Apple was on track to spend about $300 million on Google cloud storage services in...