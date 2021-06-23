Google Cloud - Manufacturers need to master the 360 customer experience
This week at the Google Cloud Digital Manufacturer Summit, which can be accessed here, we've been learning about how organizations in the manufacturing industry are investing heavily in data, cloud and AI tools, as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of the key themes emerging from the event is how manufacturers need to shift their focus from just ‘build and supply' towards ‘build, supply and service' - or what Google Cloud is calling the 360 customer experience.diginomica.com