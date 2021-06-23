Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

UNC School of The Arts ranked 4th in the world for drama programs

WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Hollywood Reporter has ranked the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) No. 4 in the world on its list of the 25 best institutions for a drama degree, and third among the B.F.A. programs included on the list.

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Entertainment
Winston-salem, NC
Education
Person
Brian Cole
#Unc#Drama School#High School#Unc School Of The Arts#The School Of Drama#Uncsa School Of Drama
