Mansfield yard truck dealership supports distribution centers nationwide
MANSFIELD ─ You might have driven past Eagle Mark 4 on Ashland Road and seen the yard trucks lining up at the site, but you didn’t think twice. Those trucks are widely used in Amazon or Tyson Foods distribution centers, with a significant increase in online shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And Eagle Mark 4 is solely a yard truck dealership that also provides parts sale, rental and refurbishment services.www.richlandsource.com