Geometric Metallic Lighting Collections

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hashira Collection, developed by design firm Astro Lighting, is characterized by its geometric, metallic casing that fronts a sleek, contemporary look. The collection consists of four lighting products: the Hashira 300, the Hashira Surface 250, the Hashira 400, and the Hashira Pendant. The lights share a similar body but differ in their scale and mounting technique.

#Design Inspiration#The Hashira Collection#Astro Lighting#Dodecagon#Matte Black#Matte Gold#Matte Nickel
