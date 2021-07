All salad dressings require a balance of texture and flavour, but you’ll be surprised with how peanut butter, avocado, mango, tahini and miso may transform your repertoire. A good salad dressing adds new dimensions to a dish even with a single spoonful. It’s usually made with an emulsion of oil, but there are many other ways to get a thick and glossy dressing: whizzed mango or pureed sweet potato, say, deliver body while reducing calories, but my biggest tip is to add a teaspoon of white miso to your favourite dressing to give it an unctuous lift. Spring-into-summer salads are a staple, but whether they’re robust or light, a good dressing is a must.