Enter today for the chance to win a Heineken B.O.T.—a robot cooler that will follow you around with cold beers. By now you know that the robots are going to replace us all: Robots that will vacuum your house and deliver pizza already exist. Let's make them work for us while we still can. In that vein, Heineken is rolling out a robot of its own, the B.O.T., or Beer Outdoor Transporter.