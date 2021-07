Spoilers for Too Hot to Handle season two. By episode ten of Too Hot to Handle season two, much has fallen into place: Cam Holmes and Emily Miller are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, as are Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose. Carly Lawrence has worked through her issues with Chase DeMoore and has moved on with Joey Joy. Everyone's heart has grown three sizes bigger, and they've all gotten very tan. But only one player will win the $55,000 and walk away the winner. So what happens at the end of Too Hot to Handle—and what must we make of all of it? Let's break it down, shall we?