Know Your Neighbor: Conference Finals Q&A with Peachtree Hoops

After they gutted out a seemingly improbable overtime Game 7 in Brooklyn to upset the Nets in the second round, the Milwaukee Bucks have one foe standing between them and their first NBA Finals trip since 1974: the young and very talented Atlanta Hawks. Behind the heroics of Trey Young and Kevin Huerter, Atlanta completed an even bigger conference semifinal upset of Philly in Game 7 on the road, after dispatching the Knicks in five games during the first round. Zach Hood of SB Nation’s Peachtree Hoops graciously entertained some of my questions about the upstart Hawks. Feel free to check out their community to see how they’re feeling about the Bucks.