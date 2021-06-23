The Handmaid’s Tale Suffers Under the Weight of Its Vision
Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale was a deeply simple yet haunting novel about a near-future American taken over by a fascist, sexist theocracy called Republic of Gilead, in which women were classed according to fertility and status. The protagonist is called Offred and she links us to the world before and the one we know now. While the Hulu series named Offred properly and gave her a much deeper story, it did so at the expense of telling Atwood’s story or even a coherent one.www.themarysue.com