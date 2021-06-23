Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Handmaid’s Tale Suffers Under the Weight of Its Vision

By Princess Weekes
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale was a deeply simple yet haunting novel about a near-future American taken over by a fascist, sexist theocracy called Republic of Gilead, in which women were classed according to fertility and status. The protagonist is called Offred and she links us to the world before and the one we know now. While the Hulu series named Offred properly and gave her a much deeper story, it did so at the expense of telling Atwood’s story or even a coherent one.

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaids#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
TV SeriesEW.com

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale recap: June exacts brutal revenge on a Gilead villain

The time has come for the season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale. After a season marked by a drastic story shift with June's long-awaited escape from Gilead, the closing episode delivers perhaps the show's most monumental finale. Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Waterford, called it "the most satisfying" finale yet. And it all has to do with her character's husband, Fred.
TV Seriesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Handmaid's Tale' delivers a major shock in its fourth-season finale

After at times feeling like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown in terms of its narrative arc, "The Handmaid's Tale" delivered a season finale that closed a key chapter while providing the central character, June, with what she has clearly craved from the outset of the latest season: Revenge.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Finale: Why It Ended The Way It Did

This article contains spoilers. The fourth season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale centered around Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne finally escaping Gilead. She was already a fierce rebel leader but once she stepped on Canadian soil she became even more dangerous to her enemies. This season saw her take countless risks...
TV SeriesElle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss on That Shocking Season Finale: ‘June Knows Who She Is Now’

Spoilers for season 4 episode 10 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness” below. Throughout all four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, the protagonist and guiding force, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), has had a singular mission: Rescue her daughter Hannah from the grips of Gilead and get her to safety. But along the way, as June is tortured and raped, as her friends are mutilated and killed, she develops a second calling: Make Gilead’s architects feel the very pain they’ve inflicted upon so many.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star responds to character's fate in season 4 finale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale spoilers follow. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has now come to an end in the US, and it was also the end for one major character. Joseph Fiennes's time on the show is up, as the evil and abusive Commander Fred Waterford was finally offed by June Osborne and her Handmaid army in the finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Handmaid’s Tale': Joseph Fiennes on Fred and June’s ‘Big Bite-Back’ Finale Scene

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”) After four seasons of raping, abusing and generally torturing June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and inflicting pain and suffering on other handmaids and citizens of Gilead, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) finally met his end on Wednesday’s Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The death was a long time coming and a well-earned scene, which saw June lead a pack of former handmaids who are now refugees in Canada as they let Fred loose in the wilderness on the border to Gilead, just as he was supposed to be handed back over to his home country and tried for his crimes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Liz Garbus Dissects Parallels Between ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale and ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. Writer, producer and director Liz Garbus is adamantly opposed to the death penalty, something she has explored in such documentaries as “The Execution of Wanda Jean” dating back to 2002. Yet, for her scripted television directorial debut, the fourth season finale of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she delivers an episode that carries out such a sentence.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Handmaid’s Tale: ¿tendrá temporada 5?

The Handmaid’s Tale 4 almost finish. Although it is an original production of Hulu and in the United States its final chapter has already been broadcast, in Latin America, it can be seen through Paramount+ and this Sunday the last episode of the delivery will premiere. However, every time these situations arise, it is inevitable to think if he will have a next season. Is a season 5 possible?
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Very Last Scene In The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 Finale Changes Everything

After struggling for three seasons to get out of Gilead, June finally escaped to freedom in The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. But Canada was never going to be a haven for her, because June was no longer the woman who tried to flee to Canada in the Season 1 premiere. She was a soldier forged in the horrors of an oppressive nation. Despite what people like Moira hoped for her, she could never be a perfect victim or a spokesperson for bloodless justice. So, where will June go after The Handmaid's Tale Season 4? Canada might be too small to hold her.