Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Witnesses: Airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills more than 50

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G29yb_0adFSPWi00

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — An airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday and killed at least 51 people, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene.

An official with Tigray's health bureau told The Associated Press that more than 100 other people were wounded, more than 50 seriously, and at least 33 people were still missing. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns about retaliation.

The alleged airstrike comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November as Ethiopian forces supported by those from neighboring Eritrea pursue Tigray's former leaders. A military spokesman and the spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wounded patients being treated at Ayder hospital in the regional capital, Mekele, told doctors and a nurse that a plane dropped a bomb on Togoga’s marketplace. The patients included a 2-year-old child with “abdominal trauma” and a 6-year-old, the nurse said. An ambulance carrying a wounded baby to Mekele, almost 60 kilometers (37 miles) away by road, was blocked for two hours and the baby died on the way, the nurse added, speaking on condition of anonymity because of concerns about retaliation.

Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head for the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party and who comes from Togoga, told the AP that one fleeing witness to the attack had counted more than 30 bodies in the remote village that's linked to Mekele in part by challenging stretches of dirt roads.

“It was horrific,” said a staffer with an international aid group who told the AP he had spoken with a colleague and others at the scene. “We don’t know if the jets were coming from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They are still looking for bodies by hand.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a convoy of ambulances attempting to reach Togoga, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Mekele, was turned back by soldiers near Tukul, the health workers said. Several more ambulances were turned back later in the day and on Wednesday morning, but one group of medical workers reached the site on Tuesday evening via a different route.

“We have been asking, but until now we didn’t get permission to go, so we don’t know how many people are dead,” said one of the doctors in Mekele.

Another doctor said the Red Cross ambulance he was traveling in on Tuesday while trying to reach the scene was shot at twice by Ethiopian soldiers, who held his team for 45 minutes before ordering them back to Mekele.

“We are not allowed to go,” he said. “They told us whoever goes, they are helping the troops of the TPLF.”

The TPLF refers to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which governed Tigray until it was ousted by a federal government offensive in November. The subsequent fighting has killed thousands and forced more than 2 million people from their homes.

More than 25 of the wounded finally reached Ayder hospital later on Wednesday, a day after the airstrike, the regional health official said.

While the United Nations has said all sides have been accused of abuses in the Tigray conflict, Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers have been repeatedly accused by witnesses of looting and destroying health centers across the Tigray region and denying civilians access to care.

The European Union "strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians" in Togoga, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, calling it the latest in a "horrific series" of abuses committed in Tigray. He again called for an immediate cease-fire and urged the international community "to wake up and take action."

This month, humanitarian agencies warned that 350,00 people in Tigray are facing famine. Aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied access to several parts of the region by soldiers.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says it has nearly defeated the rebels. But forces loyal to the TPLF recently announced an offensive in parts of Tigray and have claimed a string of victories.

On Wednesday one of the former Tigray leaders, Getachew Reda, asserted that Tigray forces had shot down a C-130 transport plane carrying explosives, military officers and “Eritrean camouflage uniforms.” The claim could not immediately be verified.

A resident in Adigrat, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Mekele, said a group of Tigrayan fighters briefly entered the town on Tuesday, although he said it had since been retaken by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces. He said federal police had since been seen beating people in the center of the town.

“Everybody is staying at home, there is no movement in the town,” he said.

Renewed fighting was also reported in Edaga Hamus and Wukro, two towns that sit on the main road to Mekele.

The reports came as Ethiopia held federal and regional elections on Monday. The vote was peaceful in most parts of the country, although there was no voting in Tigray.

The vote was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heightening tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which went ahead with its own regional election in September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Famine#Kenya#The Associated Press#Ethiopian#Ayder#Ap#Red Cross#The United Nations#Eritrean#The European Union#Eu#Tplf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Related
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Tigray Forces Enter Town of Shire in Ethiopia's Northern Tigray Region -Witnesses

GONDAR, Ethiopia (Reuters) - Tigrayan forces entered Ethiopia's key northern town of Shire on Tuesday, two eyewitnesses told Reuters, cementing further territorial gains in the northern region of Tigray as the Ethiopian military and its allies pull back. "Everybody is welcoming them and celebrating. Now there are a lot (of...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray where WFP trucks waited days to unload

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region where hundreds of thousands face starvation, and said it was rebuilding infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, provincial authorities which Ethiopian forces and troops from...
Politicsinvesting.com

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday it was...
Public SafetyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Attack in eastern Congo kills 9; US ambassador vows support

BENI, Congo — At least nine civilians, including women, were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo's eastern city of Beni, officials said Thursday. The attack in Beni's Rwangoma neighborhood is the third such attack in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed Allied Democratic...
Food & DrinksClick2Houston.com

Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

NAIROBI – Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate" the people of Tigray by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen...
AfricaUS News and World Report

U.N. Warns of More Violence in Tigray, Ethiopia Denies Blocking Aid

UNITED NATIONS/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Friday conflict could rapidly flare again in Ethiopia's Tigray and that famine was worsening in the region, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces. The Tigray People's Liberation Front, provincial...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Africa's COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the continent is blasting Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third surge of infections, saying Thursday that “not one dose, not one vial, has left a European factory for Africa.”
World104.1 WIKY

U.S. calls on Russia to stop Central Africa violence

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called on Russia on Wednesday to stop violence by “mercenaries working as an arm of Russia’s Ministry of Defense” in the Central African Republic (CAR) and hold accountable those responsible. U.N. sanctions monitors reported to the Security Council that...
AfricaPosted by
WGAU

South Africa's ruling ANC tries to defuse standoff over Zuma

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has sent some of its top leaders to defuse rising tensions over the pending arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Earlier this week, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. He...
PoliticsThe Independent

Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast

Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” He also refused to say what will happen to the only crossing now in operation, from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest. A U.N. Security Council...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Wanna See Iran’s Generals Sweat? Tell Them Israel’s Custom F-35s Are In the Sky

A few years back, Israeli Air Force commander Amikam Norkin announced that its F-35I stealth fighters had flown on two combat missions on “different fronts,” showing as proof a photograph of an F-35 overflying Beirut. While details on those missions have not been released—apparently, they were not deployed in a massive Israeli air attack on Iranian forces in Syria that took place on May 9—this nonetheless apparently confirmed the first combat operations undertaken by any variant of the controversial stealth jet, which is currently entering service with the militaries of ten countries after undergoing over two decades of development.
MilitaryPosted by
WGAU

Russia rejects UN accusations against its instructors in CAR

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday reaffirmed a strong denial of U.N. experts' claims that Russian military instructors were involved in killing civilians and looting in the Central African Republic. In a written reply to the AP's request for comment, the ministry rejected the accusations as...
Advocacysandiegouniontribune.com

Human chain in northern Syria to keep border crossing open

Hundreds of humanitarian workers formed a human chain on Friday stretching from a border crossing with Turkey toward a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria to protest Russia’s attempts to close the only remaining border crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian insurgents. More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took...