Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

COVID Ain’t Over Till It’s Over

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with most of the county’s health-care workers, Van Do-Reynoso has been running on adrenaline for 15 months. She’s been bingeing on medical journals and COVID case studies while the rest of us discovered streaming services like Criterion or Crunchyroll. But at one point, Do-Reynoso stopped answering her cell phone and started parking in different places because of the violent messages she began receiving as the face of Public Health in Santa Barbara County.

www.independent.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Ai#Criterion#Crunchyroll#Reynoso#Juneteenth#The Sheriff S Office#Russian#Indy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...