COVID Ain’t Over Till It’s Over

Along with most of the county’s health-care workers, Van Do-Reynoso has been running on adrenaline for 15 months. She’s been bingeing on medical journals and COVID case studies while the rest of us discovered streaming services like Criterion or Crunchyroll. But at one point, Do-Reynoso stopped answering her cell phone and started parking in different places because of the violent messages she began receiving as the face of Public Health in Santa Barbara County.