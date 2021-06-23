Cancel
The Kitchen Item Vincent Price's Grandfather Invented

By Wendy Mead
While actor Vincent Price may be best known for his horror movies, his grandfather created one of the most helpful kitchen items of all time. Vincent Clarence Price came up with the first cream of tartar baking powder as a way to help his mother with her biscuits, according to St. Louis magazine. His mother liked to make biscuits, but didn't eat them because they were too hard to digest (via Vincent Price: A Daughter's Biography). Price experimented extensively, eventually discovering that a chemical byproduct of winemaking could be added to the biscuits to improve their overall quality and improve their digestibility. Scientifically speaking, cream of tartar is known as potassium hydrogen tartrate (via Taste of Home).

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more.

