Did Amelia Earhart Have Any Kids?

Amelia Earhart, the record-breaking American aviator, didn't start flying until she was 24. She was not particularly interested in flight as a young child, but after she took her first plane ride, she was hooked, saying: "By the time I had got two or three hundred feet off the ground, I knew I had to fly" (via Amelia Earhart). And fly she did. She bought her first plane in 1921 and by 1922, she was already breaking records, becoming the first woman to fly solo above 14,000 feet, per History. In 1932, she made history by becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, completing the task in around 21 hours later.

