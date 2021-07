After leading the nation in controlling COVID cases, our state is now seeing a surge in the virus, but not the COVID-19 we have dealt with over the past year. This one is a bit stronger and more contagious. Northwest and SouthWest Missouri are seeing more of the Delta Variant. The Missouri Health Department’s Director of Community & Public Health Adam Crumbliss says part of the problem has to do with how people responded to the CDC relaxing safety restrictions for vaccinated people.