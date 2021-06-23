Cancel
Why I Loved Pixar’s ‘Luca’ So Much

By Colleen Dilthey Thomas
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It was very entertaining. It was creative. There were beautiful colors.” That was my eight-year-old son’s review of “Luca,” the new Pixar film streaming now on Disney+. I sat down with my kids to watch it and the four of us agreed that it lived up to the happy hype. The story of friendship and following your heart is the perfect start to summer.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

MoviesPosted by
Y-105FM

‘Luca’ Review: Something’s Fishy in the Usual Pixar Formula

Luca wants to be where the people are. He wants to see, wants to see ’em dancing. Walking around on those, what do you call ’em? Oh, feet. Or, in this case, piedi, since Luca lives in the waters surrounding a picturesque Italian village straight out of a Fellini movie. Combine some of the Italian master’s whimsy with even more of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, along with plenty of Pixar’s now-standard bittersweet lessons about growing up and you get Luca, an affectionate portrait of friendship that never quite rises to the level of the beloved animation studio’s best efforts.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Luca: Gino D’Acampo explains why he initially turned down a voice role in Disney Pixar film

Gino D'Acampo has revealed that he initially said no to a cameo voice role in Luca, the latest animated film from Disney Pixar.The TV chef voices a priest called Eugenio in the movie, which has received positive reviews from critics following its release last week.Luca is set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera and follows a young sea monster (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) who disguises himself as a human boy while on dry land. “It was very bizarre,” D’Acampo told the PA news agency. “They talked to me about seven, eight months ago to do this...
MoviesNorwalk Hour

Granger on Film: Pixar's 'Luca' is a sweet, summer stream

Once upon a time, near a beautiful seaside town in the Cinque Terra region of the Italian Riviera, two young mermen — or, as the locals called them, “sea monsters” — spend an unforgettable summer together. Despite cautionary warnings from his parents (voiced by Maya Rudolph/Jim Gaffigan), teenaged Luca (voiced...
MoviesThe Guardian

Does Pixar’s Luca do a better job at being Studio Ghibli than Ghibli?

The lush and vibrant new animation recalls Hayao Miyazaki’s famed studio, a sign of how far his sensibilities have spread through film. Basking in the Mediterranean setting of Pixar’s new animation Luca, the first comparison that springs to mind is a Japanese one. The clear, blue-green seas, lush vegetation, idyllic village life, blue skies and giant white clouds: this is Miyazaki territory. This is despite the fact that Hayao Miyazaki, the famed founder of Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, lives several thousand miles away.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Luca's Young Cast Members Have Adorable Reactions To Having Their Own Disney Toys For Pixar's Latest Film

I don’t know about you, but whenever I’d go to see a Disney movie I loved as a kid, a hopeful trip to the Disney Store following it was a cherished tradition. The studio has always nailed it when it comes to accompanying merchandise with its movies, and Pixar’s Luca is the newest addition to the pack. What’s extra special about the streaming release is its main roles are played by young actors who get to experience having a character with their own toys and such, and their reactions to having their own merch is precious.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pixar's Luca isn't officially queer – but here's how it still is anyway

When the first trailer for Pixar's new movie Luca came out, it already gave off vibes of Call Me By Your Name. You had the Italian seaside setting, a protagonist eerily resembling Timothée Chalamet and a story about a life-changing summer. All that was missing, besides a Sufjan Stevens score, was a romantic narrative as the bond between teenage sea monsters Luca and Alberto is only depicted as a friendship.
Movies/Film

Pixar’s Delightful ‘Luca’ Dives Onto Home Video in August for the Perfect End to Summer

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription for some reason, that means you missed out on the streaming debut of Pixar’s latest film Luca. The delightful tale of summer friendship arrived on the streaming service in June, but if you’re not signing up for Disney+ anytime soon, you won’t have to wait too much longer to grab Luca on home video. Disney and Pixar have set the Luca home video release for August, and there are plenty of special features and deleted scenes to sweeten the deal.
TV & VideosWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: Spielberg and Netflix Make a Historic Deal and Pixar's "Luca"

Steven and Chandler have often joked about having a lost episode of the podcast. But this week, that joke turns into a reality. With an 11th hour realization that the podcast file for this week's show is corrupt the Act 3 boys have to pull together and figure out a plan to deliver all the film and television news and antics that help everyone get through those Monday blues.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Bound for 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Next Month

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Disney and Pixar’s Luca is making the leap from Disney+ to physical home media formats this summer. Look for the watery animated adventure beginning August 3rd, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
MoviesCollider

Why the Small Scale of 'Luca' Makes it a Pixar Outlier (In a Good Way)

Pixar movies are typically high in concept and big in picture. Dating all the way back to Toy Story, their very first film, the animation studio has specialized in creating incredibly detailed hidden worlds -- fully functioning societies that are meant to exist either at the edges of our own reality or in a closely-related parallel universe. Monsters, Inc. features the bustling city of Monstropolis, which is home to an elaborate factory where the screams of human children are harvested to power the city. Inside Out reimagines the inside of our brains as a memory-filled fantasy landscape overseen by control-room workers who are a stand-in for human emotions. Soul takes an in-depth look at the “Great Before,” a cosmic plane where unborn souls discover the personality traits that will shape the human beings they are to become. There’s Andy’s Room and Ant Island and Radiator Springs, and Pixar always takes great care to fill out these little worlds with as much detail as they possibly can without it getting in the way of the story. When watching a Pixar movie, it’s always very clear how everything works.

