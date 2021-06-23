Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

CCAC appoints new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

By Ahmari Anthony
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 8 days ago
The Community College of Allegheny County recently announced the appointment of Angelica Perez-Johnston as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, effective July 6. In this role, Perez-Johnston will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) which, according to the CCAC website, “coordinates many of the college's...

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
