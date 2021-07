With the NBA playoffs conference finals set, The Crossover staff makes its predictions. I’ll start by saying even though the Clippers are down a game and don’t have their best player possibly for the entire series, what we saw in the WCF opener reminded me of how L.A. opened the first two rounds: The opponent’s best scorer (Luka Dončić and Donovan Mitchell) went bananas against more traditional units before Ty Lue eventually settled into a tighter, smaller rotation that was able to switch and scramble on defense. Boogie Cousins and Ivica Zubac were punished in Game 1 by Devin Booker pick-and-rolls. Those targets won’t be there for the entire series.