The 13 Best San Diego Rooftops for Summer 2021

Celebrate Summer With a Sky-High Soiree on One of These Trendy Rooftops. With warm weather and cold drinks bound to be the status quo this summer, what better place to enjoy the best time of the year than on a scenic and stylish rooftop? For lucky San Diego dwellers, the array of rooftop bars and restaurants is virtually endless. From hotspots with thirst-quenching craft cocktails to those with unbeatable ocean views, we have you covered on the most stunning and fun rooftops in sun-drenched San Diego. Best San Diego Rooftops.