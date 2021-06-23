Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

How To Choose A Property Line Surveyor In California

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA property line surveyor checks, confirm and draws the lines exactly where the property boundaries are. When you need to choose a property line surveyor, most of them, listed on the yellow pages in addition to listings on the California Land Surveyors Association. A property line surveyor lays out the dimensions and the location of any building or any other site improvements on the property. Marking the property line is essential if you own a property. It can save you in the future. There are various methods available to survey the land based on size and the shape of the property.

www.hometownstation.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...