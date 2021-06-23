Bella and Edward (and Jacob) Forever! How to Watch the Twilight Movies in Order
It’s been a little over a decade since the first Twilight movie starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hit theaters. And to be honest, we still can perfectly picture K-Strew (a.k.a. Bella Swan) in the woods, gasping for breath as R.Patz (a.k.a. Edward Cullen) tells her to “say it out loud,” and then she manages to whisper, “vampire.” Moody, dark, and full of passion, the Twilight series is a whole early-2010s vibe (as was the real-life romance between Stewart and Pattison; who could forget that?!)parade.com