Bella and Edward (and Jacob) Forever! How to Watch the Twilight Movies in Order

Longtime franchise star and producer of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise Bruce Campbell previously teased that production on the new film could be kicking off by the end of the year, only for director Lee Cronin to surprise fans today by taking to Twitter to announce that production had officially launched today. This announcement comes shortly after news emerged that the upcoming film was slated to debut as an HBO Max original, to the surprise of many, though with original director Sam Raimi serving as both a producer and having selected Cronin personally to helm the new film, there's a lot for Evil Dead fans to be excited for.