Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston

‘This is extreme and unjustified’: College students sue over coronavirus vaccine mandate

By Susan Svrluga, Washington Post
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Indiana University students argue in a federal lawsuit that the mandate is an unfair imposition on their rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UqJE_0adFQq5n00
Students and staff members at Indiana University in Bloomington and its other campuses will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. AJ Mast for The Washington Post

Eight students have challenged Indiana University’s coronavirus vaccine requirement, arguing that the school’s mandate violates their constitutional rights and state law.

The state flagship university announced recently that its more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff would have to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, an effort to increase safety on campus and resume more normal operations for the fall semester.

Colleges across the country are urging — or requiring — vaccines, trying to balance individual rights with public health as they seek to restore the kind of campus experience students crave.

But some Indiana University students argue in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the vaccine mandate is an unfair imposition on their rights at a time when many other institutions are loosening pandemic restrictions.

While the school does allow some exemptions for religious or medical reasons, the plaintiffs argue the exemptions are extremely limited even as the school threatens “virtual expulsion” for those who don’t comply.

“This is extreme and unjustified,” said attorney James Bopp Jr., a graduate of IU. The policy requires students to get vaccinated despite increasing evidence of serious complications and adverse reactions, Bopp said, even though the chance of young people having an adverse result from a coronavirus infection is extremely low.

People over 70 are at dramatically higher risk for serious consequences from COVID-19, he said, but they are not required to get vaccinated. “The FDA does not require it, the CDC does not require it, no federal agency, state agency, county agency” mandates it, he said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In fact, many governments are reducing or eliminating any coronavirus-related mandates, he said, “while at the same time Indiana is taking this totally drastic step.” That leaves young people bearing the brunt of this, he said, “stripping the rights they have to make choices themselves, to protect their own bodies against government invasion.”

The complaint argues that IU’s mandate “is contrary to the fundamental tenet of medical ethics which require voluntary and informed consent for any procedure, or drug that imposes a medical risk to an individual.”

Chuck Carney, a spokesman for Indiana University, said in a written statement that the requirement remains in place, helping support a return to safe and more normal operations in the fall. “The university is confident it will prevail in this case.”

The university revised its process after the Indiana attorney general issued an opinion, Carney noted, no longer requiring uploading proof of vaccination. “The attorney general’s opinion affirmed our right to require the vaccine,” he said.

The office of Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, office did not respond to a request for comment. But in May, the office issued an opinion noting that while public universities were prohibited from requiring proof of the vaccine, the law does not prohibit them from requiring the vaccination itself.

Community Policy
View All 26 Commentsarrow_down
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Cdc#Fda#Coronavirus Vaccine#Public Health#Indiana University#Fda#Cdc#Iu#Republican
Related
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. College to require vaccines for students

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College announced Wednesday that it will require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. RIC is the latest local college to mandate vaccines for its respective students. All three state institutions – the University of Rhode Island, the...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Students file lawsuit against Indiana University's vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several students at Indiana University filed a lawsuit against the school to challenge its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to a news release Monday from the Bopp Law Firm, PC, the lawsuit alleges the university violated both the students constitutional rights, along with Indiana's Vaccine Passport Law.
Collegeswbat.com

Students sue IU over vaccine policy

A group of students at Indiana University are taking the school to federal court over it’s COVID vaccine policy. The lawsuit accuses I-U of violating both the students’ constitutional rights as well as Indiana’s Vaccine Passport Law. The I-U’s vaccine policy does not require students show proof they have been vaccinated — the lawsuit also accuses I-U of subjecting students to “strict consequences” if they are not forthcoming about being vaccinated. IU maintains that the vaccine requirement will allow them to eliminate all other restrictions, including social distancing and mask requirements on campus.
Indiana StateWBAL Radio

Indiana students sue over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

(BLOOMINGTON, Ind.) -- Students at Indiana University filed a federal lawsuit Monday, suing the school over its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The lawsuit alleges that the university violates students' rights as well as Indiana's vaccine passport law. The recently passed law prohibits state and local governments from creating or requiring vaccine passports. In the lawsuit, the students claim that they are being coerced into vaccination and that if they do not comply, they face "the threat of virtual expulsion from school."
Franklin, INFox 59

Franklin College outlines protocols for vaccinated, unvaccinated students

INDIANAPOLIS– Franklin College says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall, but there will be some limitations for those who decide not to get vaccinated. “These distinctions are in place only to ensure student safety and subject to change pending additional guidance from the CDC or local health officials,” said Vice President for Student Development & Dean of Students Dr. Andrew B. Jones.
Public HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Unions and hospitals headed for showdown over vaccine mandates

Healthcare unions and hospitals may be headed toward a showdown over coronavirus vaccine mandates. The largest hospital systems in Massachusetts, including Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Wellforce, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, announced Thursday they would require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. "Getting vaccinated right now is the...
Silver Lake, OHmytownneo.com

Mask mandate lifted for vaccinated Falls staff, students 12 and older

CUYAHOGA FALLS — School district staff members and students age 12 and older who received their COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required to wear masks in the buildings. This policy change approved by the board of education on Wednesday takes effect immediately, according to Dr. Todd Nichols, district superintendent. Board...
Baton Rouge, LAwestcentralsbest.com

LSU students express mixed feelings about potential vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE - Students at LSU are split over the University Board of Regents voting to mandate students to be vaccinated when they return to school after the summer. Students like Joshua Herman-Storfer, who is vaccinated, have no problem with the university requiring other students to do the same. "I...
Collegesabc17news.com

Group of parents, students calls on UConn to withdraw vaccine mandate

Connecticut (WFSB) — A group of parents and students are rallying together, calling on the University of Connecticut to withdraw its policy mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students. On behalf of hundreds of UConn college students and parents, the Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc., said it is ordering the university to...
Santa Clara County, CAlosaltosonline.com

Foothill-De Anza looks to mandate vaccines for students, staff

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees last week unanimously supported creating a policy mandating that students and staff get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. Trustees voted 5-0 at a June 14 meeting to move forward with drafting a formal policy and accompanying procedures requiring...
Public HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

Students petition Virginia Tech to end COVID-19 vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Virginia Tech students delivered a petition with about 500 signatures that urges Virginia Tech to end a policy requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take classes in the fall. The online petition, organized by the campus’s Young Americans for Liberty chapter, tells officials...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Debate Rages On Georgia Campuses Over Vaccine Mandates

Associate Professor Lydia Ray learned about Columbus State University’s plan for returning to campus in a one-on-one meeting with the university’s president. He told her what she didn’t expect to hear: that both unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated individuals could return to campus without having to wear masks in the classrooms, and there would most likely be no vaccine mandate.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Kate Shemirani: Nurse who claimed 5G caused Covid symptoms and spread vaccine misinformation struck off

A leading figure in Britain’s anti-vaccination movement who repeatedly spread coronavirus conspiracy theories, and once called the NHS “the new Auschwitz”, has been permanently struck off the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register.Kate Shemirani, a mother-of-four from Nottingham, had been banned from practising as a nurse under an 18-month interim suspension, imposed last July.But last Friday the NMC Fitness to Practise Committee issued her with a permanent striking-off order, under which she cannot practise as a registered nurse for at least another five years – after which point she will be eligible to appeal the decision.In its ruling, the...
WIBC.com

IU Students Sue To Have Vaccine Mandate Declared Unconstitutional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–Eight Indiana University students have sued the school to have the mandate that requires students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine to return to school in the fall, declared unconstitutional. “We have a constitutionally-protected right to bodily integrity,” said James Bopp, Jr., with the Bopp law...