Neighborhood Scientists Will Track L.A.’s Wildlife Species

This summer, LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) is partnering with the Los Angeles Public Library to encourage Angelenos to observe, photograph and map these species. LASAN has released its list of 37 charismatic umbrella indicator species for the City of Los Angeles. The list includes seven different pollinators and provides a focused set of species that the City can track to assess changes in biodiversity and habitat quality. The City of Los Angeles is breaking new ground by publishing this list in a way that actively engages the public.