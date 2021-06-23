HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk and Bush’s Baked Beans Backyard Giveaway

New York [June 28, 2021] HGTV’s hit series, Celebrity IOU, returned with new episodes continuing its second season on Monday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, to over 4.3 million viewers, garnering a .77 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, an 81 percent increase over the prior six weeks, and a stunning 116 percent lift over year ago levels. Among W25-54, it garnered a 1.05 live plus three-day rating, netting a 95 percent lift over prior six-week levels, and a whopping 139 percent lift over year ago benchmarks. The episode—that featured reality stars, producers and entrepreneurs Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner making-over the home of Kris’ best friend of 40 years, Lisa—also performed well among upscale audiences. It secured a .85 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.15 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 83 and 215 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The episode also delivered a .98 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.02 L3 household rating. Also ranking as the number two overall cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot with W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54, Celebrity IOU is hosted by the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers.