Department of Criminal Justice Partners with Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County

Roberts Wesleyan College, Department of Criminal Justice, has partnered with Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County to assist them with academic research that will be used to address the systemic, and root causes, of the increased persistent violence plaguing the Rochester community. This organization is partnered with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Gates Police Department, and the Rochester Police Department, as well as members of the City of Rochester's faith-based community. This collaborative mission will seek to implement anti-violence initiatives through community outreach, education, and the Church, while creating strategies to address the current rash of violence that has plagued the community.