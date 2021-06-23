Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Department of Criminal Justice Partners with Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County

roberts.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberts Wesleyan College, Department of Criminal Justice, has partnered with Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County to assist them with academic research that will be used to address the systemic, and root causes, of the increased persistent violence plaguing the Rochester community. This organization is partnered with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Gates Police Department, and the Rochester Police Department, as well as members of the City of Rochester's faith-based community. This collaborative mission will seek to implement anti-violence initiatives through community outreach, education, and the Church, while creating strategies to address the current rash of violence that has plagued the community.

www.roberts.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Education
Monroe County, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roberts Wesleyan College#Police#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph has resigned as the pop star's manager. Rudolph wrote a letter to Britney's conservators, stating he hadn't talked to the 39-year-old in two-and-a-half years and it is in her best interest that he resign. The news comes amid Spears' court battle to end her conservatorship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy